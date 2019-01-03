NEST 2019: Apply from January 7, exam on June 1

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) application process starts at 10am on January 7, 2019. The information brochure, syllabus and application process for the examination has been released on the official website of NEST 2019.

The NEST 2019 exam shall be held at multiple Centres across India on June 1, 2019 (Saturday) over two separate sessions.

NEST 2019 : The timings for the exams are as follows:

*Session 1: 9 am to 12.30 pm

*Session 2: 2.30 pm to 6 pm

Candidates must reach the test venue at least thirty minutes before the examination begins.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a mandatory online entrance test for getting admission to the 5-year Integrated MSc Program at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai.

Both the NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were started by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007. Their objective is to train scientific manpower for implementing cutting edge scientific research and for giving inputs to the scientific programmes of the Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions in India

Important dates:

* Start of Online application for NEST 2019: January 7, 2019

* Closing of Online application: March 11, 2019

* Download of Admit Card begins: April 24, 2019

* NEST 2019 examination: June 1

* Announcement of results on NEST website: June 17

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 16:48 IST