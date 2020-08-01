e-paper
New Education Policy emphasises on making 'job creators' instead of 'job seekers', says PM Modi

New Education Policy emphasises on making ‘job creators’ instead of ‘job seekers’, says PM Modi

New Education Policy 2020: Addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon, he said the New Education Policy-2020 announced earlier this week emphasises on inter-disciplinary study which will ensure that the focus is on what the student wants to learn.

education Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:17 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
         

New Education Policy 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the New Education Policy announced by the government emphasises on making ‘job creators’ instead of ‘job seekers’ and asserted that attempts are being made to transform intent and content of education in the country.

Addressing the finale of the Smart India Hackathon, he said the New Education Policy-2020 announced earlier this week emphasises on inter-disciplinary study which will ensure that the focus is on what the student wants to learn.

The role of the youth is very important in achieving the goal of ‘ease of living’ to give a better life to the poor, he told students.

