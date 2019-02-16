New MBBS syllabus offers AYUSH as option

Undergraduate medical students will be given the option of choosing Ayush (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) systems as an elective subject from the 2019-20 academic year, a top functionary of the board of governors that oversees medical colleges said. The initiative is aimed at introducing future doctors to alternative systems of medicine,

The government had in September 2018 dissolved the Medical Council of India and constituted the board of governors (BoG) to supersede the medical regulator. The new syllabus received final approval from the BoG last month and will be implemented from August, when the new academic session (2019-20) begins. The 3-month module will be designed by Ayush ministry.

“It is to give a hang of the alternative systems of medicine to the students of allopathy. Ayush systems can play a great role in promoting preventive health. However, it will not be mandatory for medical students,” said Dr V K Paul, chairman, BoG. “The students will get to visit Ayush hospitals, attend outpatient departments (OPDs), etc,” he added.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 07:37 IST