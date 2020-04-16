New rules in Jammu- Kashmir: No books, bags for pre-primary classes, no homework up to class 2

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:02 IST

There shall be no books and bags for pre-primary students and no home work for students up to class 2, the Jammu and Kashmir education authorities have ordered.

The school education department has also set maximum weights for the school bags besides specifying which subject to be taught from which standard.

Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Hassan Samoon issued a notification on Wednesday with a list of directives to the schools.

“ It shall be the duty of the heads of schools to ensure that no home work is assigned to students of classes upto 2nd standard, “ said the new rules issued in the notification, which amended Rule 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2002.

“No formal books are prescribed at pre-primary levels(Nursery, LKG, UKG) , “ it said further directing to provide a maximum of two notebooks/workbooks to pre-primary students which are to be kept in the custody of the teachers in the school itself.

“Students of pre-primary level are not asked to carry any bag except light carrier for lunch box” the order said.

The notification also specified that no school should prescribe any other subject except Language and Arithmetic for standards 1st and 2nd, Language, Environmental Science and Arithmetic for 3rd-5th , and Language, Social Sciences, Mathematics and Science for 6th and 7th standard or as prescribed by the affiliating authority (the concerned board to which a school is affiliated).

While setting the maximum permissible weight of the school bags, the authorities stated that the weight of a school bag for class 1 and 2 should not exceed 1.5 kg.

Similarly the maximum weight of school bags has been fixed as 3 kg, 4 kg, 5 kg and 5.5 kg for standards 3rd-5th, 6th-7th, 8th-9th and 10th classes.

“The government may cancel affiliation and recognition of the school violating the provisions, “ the notification said.