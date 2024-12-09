2 BBA students fall to death from fourth floor of PG accommodation in Delhi's Rohini

Two BBA students died after "accidentally" falling from the fourth floor of their paying guest accommodation in Rohini on Monday, a police official said. According to a police officer, the duo -- Ishaan, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, and Harsh of Delhi's Palam Colony -- had a 'friendly scuffle' near the window of their room which was opened and they fell on the ground.(HT File)

The police had earlier said the duo had jumped to death.

According to a police officer, the duo -- Ishaan, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur, and Harsh of Delhi's Palam Colony -- had a 'friendly scuffle' near the window of their room which was opened and they fell on the ground.

Ishaan was pursuing BBA from Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology (BPIT) while Harsh studied at Delhi Technological University (DTU), he said.

"A PCR call was received at 1:10 am at the KNK Marg police station informing that two boys had fallen from the terrace of a building. The police team immediately visited the scene.

"Upon local enquiry, it was found the two individuals, who were in a room on the fourth floor of a PG accommodation, had fallen through the window," a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel, in a statement, said the spot was visited by a forensic /department team and the cause of the fall was found to be accidental.

A source said both the students were roommates and they shifted to the paying guest (PG) accommodation two months ago. On Sunday night, a few of their common friends had come to meet them.

The source said that Ishan and Harsh along with their friends were playing cards when they picked up a 'friendly scuffle'.

"All were sitting on the bed which was closer to the window. While playing cards the duo got into a friendly scuffle during which they fell through the window," the source added.

The police also checked if they were partying or if any scuffle had taken place.

"Other witnesses were also examined and they said the students indulged in a friendly scuffle which led to their fall from the window," the officer added.

The CCTV footage near the spot was scanned but nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

An inquest proceedings were underway, police said.

According to BPIT principal Payal Phawa, Ishaan was a first-year BBA student at the private institute affiliated with the IP University.

"We received the information about Ishaan's death this evening from the police. We are currently looking into the records of the student and will be able to make any comment accordingly," she added.