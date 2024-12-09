Delhi: 2 students jump to death from PG facility in Rohini

Two students allegedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of their paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, an official said. Each district has around 200 vehicles, with around 3,000 vehicles across Delhi police stations. Image used for representational purpose only.(HT photo)

He said the students were pursuing BBA from the Delhi Technological University (DTU).

"We received information that two students jumped from a building on Monday morning in K N Katzu area. Police teams have been rushed to the spot. The matter is under investigation," a senior police officer said.

Further details awaited.