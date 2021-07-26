3 school kids from Kerala turn entrepreneurs, set up LED bulb unit

Three school-going children from Cherupuzha in Kerala's Kannur district turned entrepreneurs amid economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The trio has started to make LED bulbs at their house after trying their hand at repairing bulbs and electronic items.

The youngest of the three Sebastian brothers, Senjo, is in Class 7. The other two brothers, Stephen and Sony are in Class 8 and Class 12 respectively.

The father of the boys died 10 years back and ever since the children have been doing odd jobs to make ends meet. Initially, their mother would run the household by tailoring but was facing losses amid the pandemic. It is then that the boys took charge and began with their venture.

Sony said, "After father's death, our mother used to run the house through tailoring but the business was not doing well due to COVID. That's when we began repairing bulbs in our neighbourhood. It fetched us income; we received many orders during lockdown when all other shops were closed. We meet our household as well as education expenses with this income. My two younger brothers also help me."

As work started picking up, the young entrepreneurs got more orders for repair work and started making their own LED bulbs, thus expanding their business.

"Initially, we got repairing works of LED and spotlights. Gradually, I purchased raw materials from the market and started making LED bulbs with the assistance of my brothers. It was hard to get raw material during the lockdown," Sony said.

He also said that people buy their products, and the overall response to it is well.

The hardworking trio doesn't only pursue their online education along with work, but they also meet bear the expense of it.

To earn an additional income, the older brothers, Sony and Stephen, also distribute newspaper and advertisement notices in the locality.