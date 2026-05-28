The All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE has launched the AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme (IFP) 2026. This fellowship is a major initiative aimed at enhancing industry-academia collaboration and providing faculty members with practical industrial exposure in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. AICTE launches Industry Fellowship Programme to strengthen industry-academia collaboration

The programme was launched by Prof. Yogesh Singh, Chairman, AICTE in the presence of Member Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath.

The application process for the program has commenced and will end on June 25, 2026. The fellowship will commence on July 20, 2026.

Speaking at the launch event, Prof. Yogesh Singh highlighted the importance of industry exposure for faculty members in preparing students for future workforce demands. He said the fellowship programme would help bridge the gap between industry expectations and institutional learning by strengthening faculty capabilities and subject understanding through direct exposure to industrial practices, according to a press statement issued by AICTE.

He described the initiative as transformational and said it would promote innovation, creativity, and stronger industry-academia collaboration towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Under the programme, faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions will have the opportunity to work in industry for one year. During the fellowship period, participants will gain exposure to real industrial environments, understand practical applications of technology, and learn about current industry practices and skill requirements.

As per the press statement, the fellowship will cover several emerging and priority sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, Advanced Manufacturing, Industry 4.0, Smart Mobility, Space and Defence, Sustainability, Healthcare Technologies, Advanced Materials, Communication Systems, and Aggrotech.

Arunachal launches digital teacher transfer system to ensure transparency

AICTE will provide a fellowship amount of Rs. 75,000 per month, while participating industries will contribute a minimum stipend of Rs. 25,000 per month. Parent institutions will continue to provide salary and other applicable benefits to the selected faculty members during the fellowship period.

Several leading industries, including Tata Consumer Products Limited, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Volvo, have extended support to the initiative for the 2026 cycle by collectively offering 134 fellowship opportunities.