Live

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 Live: PM Modi to inaugurate 'Samagam' today, talk about NEP 2020

Jul 29, 2023 08:35 AM IST
Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023, PM Modi Live Updates: Prime Minister will inaugurate ‘Samagam’ today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023, PM Modi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 29 will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023. The ‘Samagam’ coincides with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020.

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023, PM Modi Live Updates: Narendra Modi on NEP 2020 latest news
Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023, PM Modi Live Updates: Narendra Modi on NEP 2020 latest news

The Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address at the event and also release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. The schools under this scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Prime Minister will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being organised on July 29 and 30, 2023. The inaugural event will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on July 29. Follow the blog for latest updates on the event.

Follow all the updates here:

  Jul 29, 2023 08:38 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi live: Where to watch 

    The Inaugural session will be live telecast from 10 am onwards on Doordarshan, major TV channels, YouTube etc. The live webcast will be available at webcast.gov.in/moe.

  Jul 29, 2023 08:34 AM IST

    Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: July 29, 2023

    Time: 10 am

