AP govt to procure over 5 lakh tabs with Byju’s content for students

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday said it would be purchasing over five lakh tablet computers (tabs) with pre-loaded Byju's e-learning content, meant to be provided to students of state-run schools while over 72,000 TV sets would be set up in classrooms in a phased manner, at a total expenditure of ₹512 crore.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with senior officials to review “Nadu Nedu” (our school: then and now). “The government would be purchasing 5,18,740 tabs with pre-loaded Byju’s content besides smart TVs and interactive TVs.

The officials said that 72,481 TV sets are needed and would be set up in classrooms in phases and the expenditure would be ₹512 crore. By March next, the first phase of digitization would be complete,” a release said quoting officials.

Reddy categorically stated that monthly audit should be carried out at schools revamped under “Nadu Nedu” scheme about the amenities and other aspects. He said the scope of audit should also cover the utilisation of Maintenance Fund and a phone number should be displayed for complaints if any.

The officials said a toll free number is already in place. On digitisation of classrooms, the CM said that by March next, the first phase has to be complete and all schools should be provided with internet facilities. Besides schools, all Village Secretariats, RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendram) and Village Clinics should have internet facilities.