Assam govt signs MoU with Visva Bharati University to set up Srimanta Sankardeva chair

The Assam Government on Thursday inked an MoU with Visva Bharati University for establishing the Srimanta Sankardeva Chair at the university. Assam govt signs MoU with Visva Bharati Univ to set up Srimanta Sankardeva chair

The MoU was signed by Madhu Sudan Nath, the Secretary of Higher Education of the Assam government and Registrar of Visva Bharati University Ashok Kumar Mahato in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Notably, the MoU stated that a chair in the name of Srimanta Sankardeva would be established with an objective to promote the study and research of Srimanta Sankardeva and his Bhakti Movement beyond the borders of Assam and India.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma thanked the Visva Bharati University, its Vice Chancellor and other fraternities for partnering with the Assam Government in furthering the studies and research of Srimanta Sankardeva's Bhakti Movement.

"Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's teachings have illuminated Assam through centuries and united Sanatan Dharma by relegating individual caste identities. The MoU will help the academic fraternity to utilise the opportunity to study and undertake research of the teachings and philosophies of Gurujona and his contribution to Indian society," Sarma said.

Sarma also said that the chair at Visva Bharati University will be a boost to doctoral and post-doctoral research on the Bhakti Movement.

He also hailed the initiative of Visva Bharati University for taking the step to support Assam's endeavour of giving to the world the ethos of Sankardeva's teachings, which are embedded with the spirit of cultural nationalism.

Sarma further said that in the period of the 15th and 16th centuries, Sankardeva was the only scholar who taught the people the essence of unity and rose above the narrow considerations of caste and creed. He also said that the society of Assam has subsequently taken the form that truly reflects the ethos of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's philosophy.

Samra also said that the Assam Government would provide a one-time grant of ₹5 crore for the establishment of the chair as a part of the MoU.

He said that along with Visva Bharati University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Punjab University where the chair has already been set up, the Srimanta Sankardeva Chair will also be set up at two other prominent universities across the country, taking the total to five.

The event was presided over by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, VC Visva Bharati University Arabinda Mondal, VC Gauhati University Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Padadhikar Srimanta Sankar Sangha Bhabendra Nath Deka, VC Bhattadev University Dhanapati Deka, VC Birangana Sati Sadhini Raijyik Viswavidyalaya Prof. G. Singaiah, VC Cotton University Professor Ramesh Chandra Deka and other dignitaries. (ANI)