Bihar gets its first Sports Academy and Sports University, CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates facilities on sports day

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated Bihar’s first Sports Academy and Bihar Sports University, a part of the International Sports Complex in Rajgir on the occasion of Sports Day. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurates state's first Sports Academy and Sports University on Thursday. (File image/Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

On the occasion, Dilip Tirkey, former India hockey captain and president of Hockey India announced that Rajgir would be hosting a national Asian Women's Hockey Championship in November.

Built in 90 acres of land and built at a cost of ₹ ₹740 crore, the International Sports Complex is in many ways the only sports complex in the country, where training would be given in 24 sports disciplines simultaneously. Here the players will be provided all the facilities including training, accommodation, and medical in the same campus.

Kumar had announced in 2007 to get a Sports Academy constructed at Rajgir. It also includes a main cricket stadium along with eight smaller stadiums, a world-class sports library, and training centres for various sports. The main stadium will have a seating capacity of about 50,000 spectators, while the smaller stadiums will have a seating arrangement for 10,000 spectators.

This project is not limited to cricket only, it includes facilities for athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, kabaddi, and many other sports. Apart from this, a state-of-the-art hospital, fitness center, and sports research facilities are also proposed.

A total of nine international players of the state were also felicitated and given cash prizes and honors according to their achievements. An exhibition match of the Indian women’s hockey team, which is the Asian Games winner was also organized on the newly constructed hockey turf.

About the Bihar Sports University

To promote sports education in the fields of physical education, sports science, sports technology, sports management, and sports training in the state of Bihar as well as to act as a high-level research training center for sports, the State Government has approved the establishment of ‘Bihar Sports University’ in July 2021.

Rajnikant, IAS (2011), who took VRS from the post of Lakhisarai DM, has been appointed to the post of Registrar of Bihar Sports Directorate. He would also look after the work of the Vice Chancellor till the appointment of the first Vice-Chancellor.