Atishi asks DDEs to inspect schools weekly to ensure availability of basic facilities

Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
PTI | , New Delhi
Aug 13, 2024 10:40 AM IST

The inspections will focus on ensuring basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, lighting, cleanliness, and the availability of quality desks.

Education Minister Atishi on Monday ordered all deputy directorates of education (DDEs) to inspect schools weekly under their jurisdiction to ensure the availability of basic facilities.

Atishi also emphasised that any issues identified during these inspections must be addressed immediately (HT Photo)
According to an official statement, the move came after there were reports of students sitting on the floor due to a lack of desks at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Dilshad Garden.

The minister has also ordered disciplinary measures against the school, it said.

Atishi has directed all the DDEs to conduct thorough weekly inspections of at least five schools in their districts across Delhi to address such issues, it said.

According to the statement, the inspections will focus on ensuring basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, lighting, cleanliness, and the availability of quality desks.

The minister said that providing better facilities and education to the children studying in Delhi government schools has been our priority.

“The priority is to provide better facilities and education to children in Delhi government schools. Any form of negligence will not be tolerated,” Atishi said.

The DDEs are also tasked with evaluating school infrastructure, the safety and security of students, she said.

Atishi also emphasised that any issues identified during these inspections must be addressed immediately, with a warning that repeated failures could result in strict penalties.

Exam and College Guide
© 2024 HindustanTimes
