Bihar: Students to learn regional languages, environment during catch-up classes

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) will commence catch up classes from April 5 for students of class 2 to 10 across 80,000 government schools in the state.

The 3-month catch-up classes will not only focus on bridging learning gap of conventional subjects but also on enhancing regional language’s ability among students besides environment study, art and yoga.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in collaboration with BEPC and Unicef has designed training module for teachers and study material for students.

SCERT also conducted master trainers’ training for more than 300 teachers from March 15 to 17 while teachers training at district-level will continue till March 23.

As per the module, students will learn mathematics, science, social science along with Hindi, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Bangla, Maithli, Bhojpuri, Arabic and Persian for honing up their language skill.

“During the catch-up class, mother tongue efficiency of students will be enhanced. Special focus will be given on listening, speaking, reading and writing skills along with grammar, composition and vocabulary development. Diverse curriculum has been designed for students of classes 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 to match their age and understanding level”, said Pramila Manoharan, educational specialist of Unicef, Bihar.

The course also intends to introduce environmental study highlighting the importance of environment in daily life and disaster management training for classes 8 and 9.

In an effort to break monotony and promote physical fitness among students, they will also perform music, art, yoga and play sports for holistic development.

BEPC’s director Sanjay Singh said, “Catch-up classes will be conducted for 60 working days. Two sets of curtailed study material will be sent to each school for teachers’ reference. We have procured more than 3.8 lakh learning material to meet the requirement across the state.”

Manoj Kumar, who attended teachers’ training programme, said, “We have been briefed about the bridging course. Newly enrolled and existing students will be taught about fundamental topics of their previous grade to compensate academic loss.”