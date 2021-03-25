BSEB chairman bags award for leadership role during Covid-19 crisis

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal conferred ‘outstanding educational leader’ award upon the Bihar School Examination Board’s (BSEB) chairman Anand Kishor on Thursday during a virtual ceremony held in New Delhi.

Kishor has received the award for his effective leadership role during pandemic as the board conducted intermediate and matric exams last year before any other education board across the country and published results braving Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Kishor attended the programme through online mode. He said, “Despite Covid-19 crisis, we maintained our exam cycle and conducted exam before any other board followed by result publication. This is a historic moment for the board. Our pre-introduced computerized system proved as a boon as we carried all educational activities through online mode during lockdown.”

Talking about challenges during lockdown, BSEB officials said that around 12.65 students--who passed matric exam in May last year--took admission in Class 11 through online facilitation system for students (OFSS). Besides, re-exam STET 2019 was conducted in September last year for more than 1.78 lakh students through online mode.

BSEB also completed online registration of class 9 students who will take board exam in 2022 along with clearing pending Dl.Ed exams. State-level online crossword Olympiad was also organised for enhancing analytical skill of students during lockdown.

BSEB results likely on March 26

The board activated online link for checking board Class 12 results on Thursday, however, the link was found non-functional. Rumours of result announcement stormed on social media and examinees were seen desperately checking websites for checking results.

BSEB officials said that inter results are likely to be announced on Friday.