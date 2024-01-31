BSEB STET 2024: Third dummy admit card released for candidates, direct link for download here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the third dummy admit card for candidates appearing in the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 on its website official website. BSEB STET 2024: Third dummy admit card released. Candidates can download the dummy admit card on the official website of BSEB.

As stated in the official notification, the third dummy admit card will be available on the official website from January 31 to February 8, 2024, and candidates who applied for the exam can download it from the official website bsebstet2024.com.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com.

Click on BSEB STET 2024 third dummy admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card, download the page and a keep a printout.

Alternatively, you can click on this direct link and put in your credentials to download the dummy admit card.

In the notification, the board said that If there is any error in the third dummy admit card, then the concerned applicants can correct the errors in the details printed on it by using their user ID and password till the said date. This is the last chance to correct the error, and any claim for correction of any error will not be valid after this, the notification said. For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

