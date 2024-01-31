IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply tomorrow for 473 vacancies

Indian Oil Corporation Limited will close the application process for 473 apprentice vacancies tomorrow, February 1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website at iocl.com. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024 (Representational image)(HT file)

IOCL Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates who are at least 18 years old and not more than 24 years old as on January 12, 2024, can apply for these vacancies.

To shortlist candidates, IOCL will hold a written examination comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The MCQs will have four options, with one correct answer.

In total, there will be 100 questions in the examination for a total of 100 marks. Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers, IOCL said.

Direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Click on the Careers tab on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will find the page of apprentice recruitment.

Go to current openings.

Register to get your login details.

Now, login and proceed to fill your application.

Fill out your application form and upload documents.

Make payment of the fee.

Once done, submit and save a copy of the confirmation page for future uses.