National Testing Agency, NTA, has again extended CUET PG 2024 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 can do it through the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET PG 2024: Registration date again extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the online submission of the application form's last date has been extended till February 7, 2024. The final transaction of fee can be done till February 8, 2024. The correction window will now open on February 9 and will close on February 11, 2024.

CUET PG 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Examination city intimation slips of CUET PG will be released on the website on March 4. Candidates can download their admit cards March 7, 2024 onwards.

The entrance examination will be held from March 11 to 28 and the detailed schedule will be published soon. Ththe duration of papers is 1.45 hours and on all exam days, there will be three shifts. The provisional answer key of CUET PG will be issued on April 4. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

