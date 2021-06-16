CBSE collaborates with AICTE to launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has collaborated with AICTE to launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’. The jointly launched programme is to motivate, train and engage school students and teachers in various initiatives for skill enhancement currently being organized by AICTE for its Engineering and Technology students and faculty.

Under the newly launched programme, the teachers from affiliated schools shall be trained on the following modules including- Design Thinking & Innovation, Idea generation & Ideal hand-holding, Intellectual Property Rights, Product / Prototype development and Finance, Sales and HR.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairman CBSE, informed about the collaborative approach and partnership with AICTE for training program under the ATAL academy and teachers training in new areas AI, Blockchain, coding, cybersecurity. He said students need enabling environment in schools to undertake innovative tasks and to ideate. What is required is to mentor these students and align education with the goals of NEP 2020.

Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, expressed hope in the students as they learn to observe their surroundings and encouraged to innovate in schools.