ChatGPT users can now access Coursera courses within the app

Global online learning platform Coursera has announced that it is among OpenAI’s first generation of apps in ChatGPT, unveiled at OpenAI’s DevDay event. This marks the first time an online learning platform has been directly embedded in ChatGPT, making Coursera’s educational content easily accessible to millions of users worldwide. Users can now request Coursera resources during chats, enhancing learning opportunities worldwide, as stated by Coursera's CEO and OpenAI's VP of Education. (Unsplash )

According to a press note issued by Coursera on Tuesday, more than 800 million people use ChatGPT every week, with one of the most common uses being learning. With this integration, users will now be able to access relevant Coursera videos and information directly during their ChatGPT conversations. They can ask ChatGPT for the Coursera app by name, and the platform will also suggest it when it recognises that Coursera content could help the discussion.

"This partnership reflects Coursera and OpenAI's shared commitment to expanding access to education and helping people everywhere learn, grow, and thrive," said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera. "By putting trusted, verified learning into the hands of hundreds of millions of people, we can help them gain the skills they need to pursue economic opportunity and prepare for the jobs of tomorrow."

Leah Belsky, VP of Education at OpenAI, added that ChatGPT is becoming one of the go-to tools for people who want to learn something new. Combining it with Coursera’s expert-led content, she said, will make learning more personal, interactive, and accessible.

Built on OpenAI's Apps SDK, the Coursera app in ChatGPT aims to make high-quality education more discoverable at scale. It is now available to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside the EU on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, starting with English.

(Information based on a press note issued by Coursera.)