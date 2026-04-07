Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called for a comprehensive overhaul of the college curriculum, emphasising that the state collegiate education system must be reoriented to align with modern industry demands. CM Naidu calls for overhaul of college curriculum in Andhra

"... the college education system needs strengthening…it must be reoriented to align with present-day needs," an official press release quoted Naidu as saying.

Reviewing multiple departments, the CM suggested that apart from traditional courses, new demand-driven courses and updated curricula must be introduced.

He called for the improvement of university rankings and said Andhra University in Visakhapatnam and other universities should work towards better rankings.

The Higher Education Council must become more active and the Education Department should take the lead, he said.

According to Naidu, the government has taken up several priority programmes.

He directed officials to implement them with clear planning and efficiency.

He emphasised that schemes must reach people effectively to win their confidence.

Regarding road accidents, the Chief Minister said preventive measures should be taken instead of strict enforcement.

He also underscored the importance of educating people and raising awareness on helmet usage and traffic rules.

Referring to rain-related deaths, the Chief Minister said alerts should not be limited to mobile messages, directing field-level staff to be activated along with network-based alerts for informing people within specific tower locations about potential lightning risks.

In addition to Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation houses, Naidu said the construction of another five lakh houses must be completed and handed over to beneficiaries without delay

Along with housing construction, distribution of house sites must be expedited, he said, adding that surveys indicate that nearly two lakh people are seeking housing sites.

Following the review, the CM launched the Aware 2.0 mobile application developed by Real Time Governance System , the press release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.