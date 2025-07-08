Delhi LG gives nod to continuation and renewal of 410 part time vocational teachers

In a move that would further strengthen the education system in Delhi Government Schools by ensuring uninterrupted teaching facilities, Delhi LG, VK Saxena has approved the continuation and renewal of Part Time Vocational Teachers (PTVTs) engaged in Government and Government-aided schools in Delhi for the Academic Session 2025-26. Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the continuation and renewal of 410 Part Time Vocational Teachers (PTVTs) engaged in Government and Government-aided schools in Delhi for the Academic Session 2025-26. (File image)

According to the release, the Education Department of the Delhi Government had sought the extension of 410 PTVTs - comprising 402 qualified and 8 non-qualified teachers - in Delhi Government schools from 01.04.2025 to 31.03.2026, which was approved by the LG.

In addition, Saxena has approved the renewal of contracts for 02 contractual Part Time Vocational Teachers appointed under the Hospitality and Tourism vocational stream, for the period from 01.03.2025 to 28.02.2026.

The proposal also covers the continuation of 09 Part Time Vocational Teachers currently deployed in 04 Government-aided Senior Secondary Schools in Delhi for the academic year 2025-26.

Part Time Vocational Teachers have been serving in Delhi schools since the late 1970s and early 2000s on a contingent or contractual basis. They were originally engaged to teach vocational subjects and they continue to do so under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which was introduced by the CBSE to replace the earlier vocational stream.

These teachers are currently engaged in delivering skill-based education to students in Classes 9 to 12, in alignment with the NSQF.

The Department has highlighted that the number of PTVTs has been steadily decreasing due to superannuation and the absence of fresh recruitment, making it crucial to retain the existing teachers for continuity in skill education.

Of the 505 PTVTs presently working in Delhi Government schools, 410 are contingent-paid, whose continuation has now been approved, while the remaining 95 are working against temporary posts that are renewed annually with the concurrence of the Finance Department.