Delhi University's ‘Job Mela’ for UG, PG students begins tomorrow

The Central Placement Cell of the University of Delhi will host a ‘Job Mela’ or placement cum internship fair for undergraduate and postgraduate students from April 7 to 9, 2022.

The event will provide a “common platform to the deserving undergraduate students of over 91 colleges internship and job placement opportunities”, according to the university.

“It will also provide suitable job opportunities to the eligible skilled postgraduate students of over 86 departments….” it added.

Over 45 national and multi-national companies start-ups, research organisations and NGOs, and more than 30,000 students have registered for the event, DU has informed.

The job mela will be held in a blended mode – online and offline.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh will inaugurate the event in the presence of other university officials.

For more information, students can visit the website of the Central Placement Cell – placement.du.ac.in and write to placement @du.ac.in.