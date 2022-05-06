Home / Education / News / Delhi's education model has gone through 'revolutionary changes': Sisodia
Delhi's education model has gone through 'revolutionary changes': Deputy CM Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses at the celebration of the 35th Foundation Day of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in New Delhi on Thursday.&nbsp;(ANI)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses at the celebration of the 35th Foundation Day of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on May 06, 2022 01:12 PM IST
PTI |

The education model in Delhi has gone through revolutionary changes in the past seven years because of strong research and training, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, made the comments in his address on the 35th Foundation Day of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi.

"The education model in Delhi has gone through revolutionary changes in the past seven years. We made new schools, introduced new curricula like Happiness, Entrepreneurship Mindset and Deshbhakti (patriotism). Teachers went abroad to get training, our results improved and all this was made possible because of strong research and training in which SCERT Delhi provided support from time to time," Sisodia said.

The deputy CM said that the role of the SCERT or Research and Training wing in any country's education department is very important.

“Improvement of quality of education depends on this. If today, the education system of Finland is on the top, it is because of their excellent research and training in the field of education," he added.

Sisodia in his address also stated that the SCERT's work has been the “backbone” in making the education model a success. 

education manish sisodia delhi school
