 Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at University of California, Los Angeles | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at University of California, Los Angeles

AP |
Jun 12, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at University of California, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Police thwarted attempts by pro-Palestinian demonstrators to set up a new encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles, where officers cleared a previous camp this spring after it was attacked by counterprotesters.

Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at University of California, Los Angeles
Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at University of California, Los Angeles

Officers arrested 27 people late Monday during the demonstration, Rick Braziel, UCLA associate vice chancellor for campus safety, said in a statement.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

The individuals were cited for willful disruption of university operations and one for interfering with an officer, according to UCLA police. They were issued 14-day orders to stay away from UCLA and then released.

Any student arrested will face disciplinary action, which could include being banned from campus and not being able to take finals or participate in commencement ceremonies, Braziel said.

The demonstrators repeatedly tried to set up tents, canopies and barriers as they moved to various locations, disrupting nearby final exams. The group also damaged a fountain, spray-painted brick walkways, tampered with fire safety equipment, damaged patio furniture, stripped wire from electrical fixtures and vandalized vehicles, police said.

During the demonstration, there were also attacks that led to six UCLA police being injured, as well as a security guard left bleeding from the head after being struck, according to Braziel.

“Simply put, these acts of non-peaceful protest are abhorrent and cannot continue,” Braziel said in the statement.

Protest camps have sprung up on university campuses across the U.S. and in Europe as students demand their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies that support its war efforts. Organizers have sought to amplify calls to end Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, which they describe as a genocide against the Palestinians.

UCLA has been repeatedly roiled by protests and the university administration's handling of the situation.

At one point, a pro-Palestinian encampment was attacked by counterprotesters, with no immediate response from police, and dozens were then arrested as the camp was cleared. The episode led to reassignment of the campus police chief and creation of a new campus safety office. A subsequent attempt to set up a new camp was also blocked.

Monday's protest comes just days before University of California regents are scheduled to meet at UCLA and this coming weekend's commencement ceremonies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / Dozens arrested in new pro-Palestinian protests at University of California, Los Angeles
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On