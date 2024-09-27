Menu Explore
DUSU Elections 2024: Check list of contestants for posts of president, vice-president, joint secretary & secretary

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 27, 2024 11:30 AM IST

DUSU Elections 2024 have commenced today, September 27. Check list of contestants here.

Delhi University Students’ Union, DUSU Elections 2024 have commenced today, September 27, 2024. Voting has already begun at the north and south campuses of Delhi University.

DUSU Elections 2024: List of contestants for president, VP, secretary & JS
DUSU Elections 2024: List of contestants for president, VP, secretary & JS

The voting will be conducted in two phases: phase 1 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 27, and phase 2 will be from 3 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Around 1.40 lakh students are eligible to vote. The students of various DU colleges are casting their votes to elect new representatives for the positions of President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

The list of of contestants for posts of President, VP, Joint Secretary & Secretary is given here.

Contestants for President Post

  1. Aniket Madke: Law Centre II
  2. Badee U Zaman: Zakir Husain Delhi College
  3. Pinki (W): Department of Buddhist Studies
  4. Rishabh Choudhury: Department of Buddhist Studies
  5. Ronak Khatri: Campus Law Centre
  6. Saavy Gupta (W): Law Centre II
  7. Sheetal (W): Shyama Prasad Mukherji College
  8. Shivam Maurya: Hindu College

Contestants for Vice President Post

  1. Ayush Mondal: Law Centre II
  2. Banashree Das (W): South Delhi Campus
  3. Bhanu Pratap Singh: Law Centre I
  4. Rovin Singh: Department of Buddhist Studies
  5. Yash Nandal: Department of Buddhist Studies

Contestants for Secretary Post

  • Adithyan MA: Motilal Nehru College (Evening)
  • Mitravinda Karanwal (W): Lakshmi Bai College
  • Namrata Jeph (W): Kirori Mal College
  • Sneha Aggarwal (W): Law Centre II

Contestants for Joint Secretary post

  • Aman Kapasiya: Department of Buddhist Studies
  • Anamika K(W): South Delhi Campus
  • Anjana Sukumaran (W): Law Centre II
  • Lokesh Choudhury: Department of Buddhist Studies

As per the election schedule, the votes were to be counted on September 28, 2024, at Police Line. However, the Delhi High Court, in its recent order, has directed the university and its colleges/departments/institutions/centres to withhold the counting of votes until further orders.

