Exams Cancelled and Postponed Live Updates: SSC CHSL Tier I exam postponed

With the rapid surge in covid-19 cases across the country, a number of exams have either been cancelled or postponed. Till now board exams, competitive exams, university exams, and many entrance exams have been cancelled or postponed by the conducting authorities including Class 10 Board exams by both CBSE and ICSE, JEE Mains April session exam, etc.

However, some states have decided to postpone the examinations, some have agreed to go ahead and conduct the examination amid the pandemic. Many universities in states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka have postponed the semester examinations for UG/PG courses till further notice. Students can check the latest updates on exams cancelled or postponed below.