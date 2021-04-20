IND USA
Live

Exams Cancelled and Postponed Live Updates: SSC CHSL Tier I exam postponed

Many board exams, entrance exams, competitive exams have been cancelled by the respective authorities due to surge in COVID19 cases across the country. Check the latest updates on exams cancelled or postponed below.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 12:11 PM IST

With the rapid surge in covid-19 cases across the country, a number of exams have either been cancelled or postponed. Till now board exams, competitive exams, university exams, and many entrance exams have been cancelled or postponed by the conducting authorities including Class 10 Board exams by both CBSE and ICSE, JEE Mains April session exam, etc.

However, some states have decided to postpone the examinations, some have agreed to go ahead and conduct the examination amid the pandemic. Many universities in states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka have postponed the semester examinations for UG/PG courses till further notice. Students can check the latest updates on exams cancelled or postponed below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 20, 2021 12:11 PM IST

    Manipur Board Exams 2021 postponed for Class 10, 12

    Manipur government has postponed Manipur Board Exams 2021 for class 10, 12. The exams have been postponed due to the increasing number of COVID19 cases across the country. The Class 10, 12 exams was scheduled to begin from May 6 and May 5 respectively in the state.

  • APR 20, 2021 12:06 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Tier I exam postponed

    Staff Selection Commission has postponed SSC CHSL Tier I examination with effect from April 20, 2021. The new dates would be announced by the Commission in due course of time. The SSC CHSL Tier I examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 12 to April 27 at various centres across the country.

  • APR 20, 2021 11:57 AM IST

    Nagaland Board Exams 2021 to continue

    Nagaland government has announced that the ongoing Nagaland Board Exams 2021 for HSLC and HSSLC examinations will continue as per schedule. The examinations will be conducted with strict observance of all COVID19 guidelines. However, schools for classes 1 to 8 will be closed down with immediate effect.

  • APR 20, 2021 11:48 AM IST

    ICSE Board Exam 2021 cancelled, ISC exam postponed

    CISCE has cancelled ICSE Board Exam 2021 and postponed ISC Board Exam 2021. The notice was released by the Board on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. The Board has asked the affiliated schools to begin the admission process for Class 11.

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Many board exams, entrance exams, competitive exams have been cancelled by the respective authorities due to surge in COVID19 cases across the country. Check the latest updates on exams cancelled or postponed below.
