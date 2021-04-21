ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021 postponed, check new dates here

Institute of Cost Accountants of India has postponed ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021. The examination will now be conducted in July instead of June 2021. The last date to fill the exam application forms has also been extended till May 20, 2021. Candidates can check and apply for the exam through the official site of ICMAI on icmai.in.

The timetable has been released for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examination. The foundation course examination will be conducted on July 23, 2021. The intermediate and final course examination will begin on July 26 and will end on August 2, 2021. However, the mode of examination will be announced by the Institute soon.

Dear CMA Students,@ICAICMA

Examination Notification Foundation June 2021

Foundation Exam will be conducted in M.C.Q Mode

&

Examination Notification Inter / Final June 2021

Mode of exam will be announced shortly



Last date for receipt of Exam Application Forms is 20th May 2021 pic.twitter.com/cwIhLgVIzp — The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Pune (@ICMAIPune) April 20, 2021

Indian candidates who want to appear for the foundation course examination will have to pay ₹1200/- as examination fees, ₹1400/- as final exam fees, and ₹1200/- as intermediate examination fees. The application forms for the intermediate and final examination will have to be filled online only and fees should be paid online. But for students opting for the overseas centers, the application form has to be filled offline and the payment should also be done through DD.

Candidates who will fulfill all the conditions specified for appearing in the examination will be allowed to appear for the examination.