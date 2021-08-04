Home / Education / News / Exams of all degree colleges of Mangalore University cancelled
Exams of all degree colleges of Mangalore University cancelled(HT file)
Exams of all degree colleges of Mangalore University cancelled(HT file)
news

Exams of all degree colleges of Mangalore University cancelled

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the neighbouring states, Karnataka's Mangalore University on Tuesday cancelled the exams of all its degree colleges, until further notice.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Mangaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 08:41 AM IST

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the neighbouring states, Karnataka's Mangalore University on Tuesday cancelled the exams of all its degree colleges, until further notice.

In a notice, the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rajendra KV of Dakshina Kannada ordered to cancel exams of all degree colleges affiliated to Mangalore University, to prevent spreading COVID cases, till further order.

Karnataka reported 1,674 new cases, 38 deaths, and 1,376 recoveries on August 3. With that, the active case tally of the state is at 24,280.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mangalore exam cancelled education + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.