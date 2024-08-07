Former trainee IAS Puja Khedkar can challenge cancellation of her candidature, says Delhi high court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted liberty to former probationary IAS Puja Khedkar to approach the appropriate forum to challenge the cancellation of her candidature. Khedkar on Monday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decision to cancel her candidature.(HT file)

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has informed the Court that it will provide Puja Khedkar with the order cancelling her candidature within two days. The bench of Justice Jyoti Singh disposed of Puja Khedkar's plea and clarified that it has not examined or expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.

The court also added that the filing of the petition will not affect the adjudication of the issue by the appropriate forum.

Advocate Indira Jaising representing Khedkar referencing a press release issued by UPSC about the cancellation of her candidature said that Khedkar is specifically requesting two actions, the formal delivery of the cancellation order and the quashing of the press release related to the cancellation.

Naresh Kaushik, representing the UPSC, explained that the press release was issued because Khedkar's whereabouts were unknown. The press release served as a formal intimation regarding the cancellation of her candidature.

On July 31, the UPSC through a press statement stated that it had taken a decision to cancel the provisional candidature of Puja Khedkar, who was facing accusations of cheating and forgery. The UPSC found Puja Khedkar violating rules and debarred her from all future exams and selections.

The UPSC stated that it has carefully considered the request of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar and in order to meet the ends of justice, she was granted time till 3:30 pm on 30th July 2024 so as to enable her to submit the response to the Show Cause Notice.

It was also categorically made clear to Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar that it was the last and final opportunity for her and no further extension in time would be allowed. It was also conveyed to her in unequivocal terms that if no response was received by the aforesaid date/time, the UPSC would take further action without entertaining any further reference from her. Despite an extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time, stated UPSC.

The UPSC has examined the available records carefully and found her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules. Her provisional candidature for the CSE-2022 has been cancelled and she has also been debarred permanently from all future Examinations/Selections of the UPSC, a press statement stated.