FT Ranking: IIM Bangalore India’s best, 6 others among world’s top 100 B-Schools

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the top B-School in India and 31st globally, the 2022 edition of Financial Times Masters in Management rankings show. Two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) offered by IIM-B has topped the FT MiM Ranking in India.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) and their Post Graduate Diploma in Management course has been ranked 44th globally and second in India.

Five other institutions of Management in India has made it to the top 100 of Financial Times Masters in Management rankings 2022:

Name of institute Global rank National rank Course name IIM Bangalore 31 1 Post Graduate Programme in Management SPJIMR 44 2 Post Graduate Diploma in Management IIM Lucknow 64 3 Post Graduate Program in Management IIM Udaipur 81 4 Master of Business Administration IIM Indore 89 5 Post Graduate Programme in Management NMIMS Mumbai, School of Business Management 96 6 Master of Business Administration International Management Institute New Delhi 97 7 Post Graduate Diploma in Management

Commenting on the occasion, IIM-B Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishna said, “We are happy that our focus on excellence is being consistently reflected in national and global rankings. IIMB’s leadership position in these rankings play a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school.”

SPJIMR Dean Dr Varun Nagaraj said: “We are pleased that our mission, our approach, and our outcomes continue to be recognized internationally. It is yet another affirmation that SPJIMR is making a positive difference to business and society.”

The FT MiM ranking is based on 16 criteria. Alumni responses form seven criteria that together contribute 59% to the total weightage. The remaining nine criteria are calculated from school data and given 41% weightage.

The core metrics considered for the rankings include value for money, career progress, aims achieved, career services, employability, female students, the involvement of women on the Institute’s board, female faculty, international mobility, and faculty with doctorates.