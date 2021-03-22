IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Government Medical Colleges in J-K to start new PG courses
Representational image. ((Getty Images/iStockphotos))
Representational image. ((Getty Images/iStockphotos))
news

Government Medical Colleges in J-K to start new PG courses

With this, the accredited institutions would get two PG candidates in the certified stream every year, the spokesman said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:42 AM IST

Signifying a major achievement for the healthcare department, new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir have been accredited for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in various departments, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

With this, the accredited institutions would get two PG candidates in the certified stream every year, the spokesman said.

Till now, 30 Super Specialty and Broad Specialty courses have been approved by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) which are likely to give 58 seats to the Union Territory.

In new GMCs, the spokesman said two seats have been granted by the NBE to GMC-Doda in the department of Anesthesia, GMC-Kathua has been granted two seats in the department of Community Medicine and two seats in Pediatrics, while two seats have been granted to GMC-Anantnag in the department of Dermatology, and provisional accreditation has been granted to GMC-Rajouri in the department of Orthopedics.

Additionally, GMC-Jammu has also been granted accreditation in Hospital Administration and Psychiatry departments, the spokesman said.

He said the GMC-Srinagar has been granted accreditation in DrNB Neuro-Surgery and SKIMS Srinagar in Anatomy and Physiology departments and two seats have been approved in each of these accredited departments.

The DNB courses have been introduced in the district hospitals and new GMCs besides old GMCs and SKIMS in order to strengthen the institutions, decongest the GMCs and to address the shortage of specialists in the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

In March 2020, the District Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu became the first hospital in Union Territory to get six seats for DNB courses in the department of Medicine and Anesthesiology.

A total of 42 seats were granted to the institutions of Jammu and Kashmir and 21 candidates have already joined the various accredited streams, he said.

Under the dynamic leadership and concerted efforts of the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Duloo and Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Choudhary Mohammed Yasin, eight district hospitals and all GMCs and SKIMS had applied for DNB courses to the NBE.

"A total 129 applications were submitted by the institutions, out of which 23 applications of old GMCs/SKIMS, five applications of new GMCs and two applications of District Hospitals have been approved by NBE and a total of 58 seats have been granted to the accredited departments consequent to the concerted efforts and hard work of teams of the institutions," the spokesman said.

Moreover, he said 28 more departments of District Hospitals and GMCs have been assessed by the NBE and their accreditation is awaited.

For meeting the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms in DNB districts, NHM J&K has got additional sanction of staff nurses for DNB institutions and currently 42 additional nurses have also been provided to each district hospital implementing DNB programme, the spokesman said.

He said additional beds along with the accessories and monitors have been provided to these hospitals by NHM.

The Centre has also approved establishment of eight-bedded Hybrid ICU in each DNB district hospital, the spokesman said. He said these measures are expected to drastically improve the health care services in the far-flung districts and would improve the services in the tertiary care institutions as well.

"This is also expected to markedly bring down the referral from the far flung districts to the already overburdened tertiary care institutes of the Union Territory,” the spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
government medical college jammu and kashmir news dnb + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT file)
news

Patnaik calls upon Odia alumni to help in rebuilding their own institutions

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:43 AM IST
The chief minister rolled out the 'Mo College' (my college) campaign in line with the 'Mo School' (my school) programme and also launched a web portal through virtual platform, to connect former students with their institutions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
news

Amid case surge, Chhattisgarh schools shut, students get promoted

PTI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
An order to this effect, which will be applicable to state-run, Central as well as private schools, was issued late evening by the state education department, said a public relations department official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI file)
President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI file)
news

President calls for greater participation of women in science and technology

PTI, Rourkela
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Kovind, while addressing the 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela here, said, "Growth and excellence of women in the technical area will add a new dimension to our national development."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
news

Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school

PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta (extreme right) and Arvind Subramanian (extreme left) resigned from Ashoka University recently.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindiustan Times File Photo)
news

Lapses in institutional processes over resignation of faculty: Ashoka varsity

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Ashoka University acknowledges lapses in institutional processes over resignations of political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta and noted economist Arvind Subramanian from its faculty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT PHOTO.)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO.)
news

Education ministry mulling increasing number of international students

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Education ministry mulling increasing number of international students coming to India for higher studies
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT photo)
Representational image. (HT photo)
news

Delhi govt launches 'Education Mentoring Programme' for girls of class 9-12

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The Delhi Government launched the programme" through its "Youth for Education" initiative, which focuses on mentoring girls studying in grades 9 to 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tamil Nadu School Education Department warned schools and colleges against patronising such activities by religious groups.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
The Tamil Nadu School Education Department warned schools and colleges against patronising such activities by religious groups.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
news

Schools in Tamil Nadu to be shut from March 22 due to rise in Covid-19 cases

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:03 PM IST
With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, the state government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The annual report released by Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP), part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) noted that there were 1.25 million active records in SEVIS for F-1 and M-1 students during calendar year 2020, a 17.86% decrease from calendar year 2019.(AFP File Photo/Representational Image)
The annual report released by Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP), part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) noted that there were 1.25 million active records in SEVIS for F-1 and M-1 students during calendar year 2020, a 17.86% decrease from calendar year 2019.(AFP File Photo/Representational Image)
news

Chinese and Indians account for 47% of international students in US: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Students from China and India accounted for 47% of all active foreign students in the US in 2020, according to latest official figure
READ FULL STORY
Close
The holiday is applicable to all schools adopting either the state board or CBSE or ICSE pattern of curriculum.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
The holiday is applicable to all schools adopting either the state board or CBSE or ICSE pattern of curriculum.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
news

Covid-19: Schools in Puducherry to be shut from March 22 till May 31

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The territorial administration has ordered closure of all schools for classes I to VIII from March 22 till May 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIM Sambalpur has launched its Executive MBA programme for working professionals to encourage entrepreneurship and digital transformation.
IIM Sambalpur has launched its Executive MBA programme for working professionals to encourage entrepreneurship and digital transformation.
news

Now, working professionals can pursue MBA from IIM Sambalpur

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The two-year Executive MBA programme launched by this management institute will follow a ‘flipped classroom’ pedagogy in the blended mode.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From a high of 39,090 in 2010-11 to a low of 16,550 in 2016-17, there has been a steady downward spiral of Indian students coming to the UK, but for the first time in recent years, the number is on the upswing(Reuters/ Representative Image)
From a high of 39,090 in 2010-11 to a low of 16,550 in 2016-17, there has been a steady downward spiral of Indian students coming to the UK, but for the first time in recent years, the number is on the upswing(Reuters/ Representative Image)
news

Indians studying at London universities register 'astonishing' growth

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
According to new data released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), 13,435 Indian students are enrolled at London universities, up a massive 87 per cent on the previous year's 7,185 students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
news

Punjab educational institutions shut till March 31, check details

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end
READ FULL STORY
Close
One of the key weaknesses cited in the NAAC report for abysmal show of BN College, set up in 1889 and ranked higher with B++ grade earlier, is that “many of the faculty members are actively engaged in the political activities of the state that affects the academic work of the college..(HT file)
One of the key weaknesses cited in the NAAC report for abysmal show of BN College, set up in 1889 and ranked higher with B++ grade earlier, is that “many of the faculty members are actively engaged in the political activities of the state that affects the academic work of the college..(HT file)
news

NAAC points to politicking as Bihar’s yet another top college slides to ‘C’ rank

By Arun Kumar
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:05 PM IST
  • After the 156-year old Patna College was ranked ‘C’ in 2019 by NAAC, another premier institution of Bihar, 132-year old BN College has also slid significantly from ‘B++’ to be ranked ‘C’ two years later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Representational image.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
news

Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19

PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:06 PM IST
The meeting of the vaccination committee chaired by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan reviewed the prevalence of the pandemic and steps taken to combat it so far and decided to launch "mask Puducherry" movement to ensure all people used the face mask to prevent the spread of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP