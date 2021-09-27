Home / Education / News / Hindu College alumni donate funds for setting up multimedia studio
Hindu College alumni donates funds for setting up multimedia studio. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT)
Hindu College alumni donate funds for setting up multimedia studio

The studio will be set up in the new Research Block in the College, a statement from the Old Students' Association (OSA) of the college said.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 02:47 PM IST

The Hindu College alumni have donated a sum of 44.29 lakh to the college for setting up a multimedia studio in the premises.

"Today, when the whole world is empowering its citizens through information and technology, the talent and skill of the youth of any college also contribute a lot. The students of our Hindu College are meritorious and disciplined students, with their innovative research and hard work, & are making India a force to reckon with," said Ravi Burman, President of the Old Students' Association, Hindu College (OSA), Delhi.

Burman said the Executive Committee of the OSA had decided to donate a sum of Rs.44.29 lakh to the college for setting up a multimedia studio in the college.

"We are sure the new studio will benefit our students in their pursuit of creative excellence," Burman said.

During this academic year, the OSA has disbursed the OSA Principal P C Verma Pandemic Relief Study Grant to 110 EWS students in the College totalling 17.74 lakh, the statement said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
