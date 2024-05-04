ICT Mumbai to kickstart 2-year MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, is going to start a two-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) course in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEV) from the coming academic year 2024-25. Engineering and technology graduates who have successfully cleared the Maharashtra MBA/MMS common entrance test (CET) will be eligible for admission. This is the first time ICT has conducted any degree course besides engineering.(HT File)

This is the first time ICT has conducted any degree course besides engineering. Professor Aniruddha Pandit, Vice-Chancellor of ICT said, "We don't want to go by the conventional way of the management course; this course will be unique and give an opportunity to students to become entrepreneurs. In this two-year course, we are introducing an additional immersion course after the first two semesters. In this 3-month course, students will get an opportunity to work in villages and other locations to explore their talent as well as pick up any topic for entrepreneurship too."

The course has received approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). According to the rules, the institute will run the first batch with 18 students. "Faculty members of ICT, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute Management Studies (JBIMS), and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will be part of daily educational activities," explained Professor Pandit. Additionally, ICT is planning to invite four to five alumni who are successful entrepreneurs to share their experiences with the students as guest faculty