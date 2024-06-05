 IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024: 677 offers made, average salary stood at 20.46 lakh per annum | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024: 677 offers made, average salary stood at 20.46 lakh per annum

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2024 04:42 PM IST

IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024 season concluded. This year 677 job offers were made and average salary stood at 20.46 lakh per annum.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has concluded IIIT Delhi Placements 2024 season. A total of 677 job offers were made this year comprising of 548 full-time positions and 129 internship opportunities. The campus average salary offered is 20.46 LPA.

IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024: 677 offers made, average salary stood at 20.46 LPA(IIITD)
IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024: 677 offers made, average salary stood at 20.46 LPA(IIITD)

This year, 113 companies including regular top-tier recruiters, mid-segment firms, and startups, participated in the placement drive. The overall placement percentage is 85.98%. BTech placement percentage stood at 84% and MTech placement percentage is 89%.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The highest compensation international offered is 95.15 LPA and domestic is 49 LPA. 78 offers with CTC above 30 LPA were made. 9 students received international offers.

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, Dr. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, remarked, “The outstanding placement results this year are a testament to the quality of education and holistic development our students receive. Despite the challenging economic climate, our graduates have secured top-tier positions, which speaks volumes about their competence and the industry's trust in our institution.”

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / education news / IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024: 677 offers made, average salary stood at 20.46 lakh per annum
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On