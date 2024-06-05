IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024: 677 offers made, average salary stood at 20.46 lakh per annum

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has concluded IIIT Delhi Placements 2024 season. A total of 677 job offers were made this year comprising of 548 full-time positions and 129 internship opportunities. The campus average salary offered is ₹20.46 LPA. IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024: 677 offers made, average salary stood at 20.46 LPA(IIITD)

This year, 113 companies including regular top-tier recruiters, mid-segment firms, and startups, participated in the placement drive. The overall placement percentage is 85.98%. BTech placement percentage stood at 84% and MTech placement percentage is 89%.

The highest compensation international offered is ₹95.15 LPA and domestic is ₹49 LPA. 78 offers with CTC above ₹30 LPA were made. 9 students received international offers.

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, Dr. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, remarked, “The outstanding placement results this year are a testament to the quality of education and holistic development our students receive. Despite the challenging economic climate, our graduates have secured top-tier positions, which speaks volumes about their competence and the industry's trust in our institution.”