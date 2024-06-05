IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024: 677 offers made, average salary stood at 20.46 lakh per annum
IIIT-Delhi Placements 2024 season concluded. This year 677 job offers were made and average salary stood at 20.46 lakh per annum.
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi has concluded IIIT Delhi Placements 2024 season. A total of 677 job offers were made this year comprising of 548 full-time positions and 129 internship opportunities. The campus average salary offered is ₹20.46 LPA.
This year, 113 companies including regular top-tier recruiters, mid-segment firms, and startups, participated in the placement drive. The overall placement percentage is 85.98%. BTech placement percentage stood at 84% and MTech placement percentage is 89%.
The highest compensation international offered is ₹95.15 LPA and domestic is ₹49 LPA. 78 offers with CTC above ₹30 LPA were made. 9 students received international offers.
As per a press statement issued by the Institute, Dr. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, remarked, “The outstanding placement results this year are a testament to the quality of education and holistic development our students receive. Despite the challenging economic climate, our graduates have secured top-tier positions, which speaks volumes about their competence and the industry's trust in our institution.”