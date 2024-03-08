IIM Kozhikode and Emeritus launch Chief Executive Officer Programme to upskill CEOs

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) and Emeritus joined hands to launch the Chief Executive Officer Programme, featuring global modules by Kellogg Executive Education. The total duration of the programme is 12 months and it is designed for professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.

According to a press release by Emeritus, the programme was launched to cater to the industry's need to facilitate high-level leadership development and upskill CEOs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The total duration of the programme is 12 months and it is designed for professionals with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. The Chief Executive Officer Programme offers immersive live online learning by IIMK faculty and industry experts, and a 3-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus. It also features 2 online modules by Kellogg Executive Education, mentioned the press release.

“The CEOs of today’s world need to be highly proficient, updated with the innovations in technology, integrate AI and continue to strategize for long-term growth and success. They need to not only think of the current changing markets but also maintain a futuristic vision. The IIM Kozhikode CEO programme is carefully designed to equip CEOs with strategic and innovative acumen to steer their ships towards long-term success in an ever-evolving business landscape while gaining a global advantage through the modules from Kellogg Executive Education. We believe that this programme will help CEOs build strong leadership and business strategies that will lead to unprecedented organizational growth," said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode.

“Today’s business world is changing rapidly and CEO’s need to step up and adapt to the changing times to stay relevant. We believe the IIM Kozhikode CEO programme will help participants master the new age and strategic capabilities, gain stakeholder trust, navigate change in management, tackle boardroom dynamics, enhance digital prowess, and master financial acumen leading to organizational growth. We are excited to partner with prestigious institutions such as IIM Kozhikode to launch this high-impact programme that will help participants cultivate sustainable competitive advantage and secure long-term growth," said Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2 +3)/Postgraduates from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.

Fee Details:

This programme is set to begin on March 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 6,50,000 plus GST.

For more information, visit the official website