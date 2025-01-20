IIM Rohtak's 3-day flagship event ‘Infusion 2025’ brings together plethora of students, industry leaders; details here

IIM Rohtak recently hosted its 3-day flagship annual fest, Infusion 2025, on the theme of Make Your Mark. The event brought together students, industry leaders, cultural enthusiasts, and participants from premier business schools across the country. IIM Rohtak hosted its flagship event 'Infusion 2025'.

Attending the event were 10,000 guests, including more than 1,000 participants and representation from 15 colleges, also consisting of other IIMs.

One of the highlights of the programme was the Leadership Summit on "Global Conflicts and Situational Leadership," which brought together eminent speakers who shared valuable insights on leadership.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director of IIM Rohtak, who inaugurated the event, emphasized the importance of situational leadership and highlighted the role of adaptability, resilience, and moral integrity in addressing unforeseen challenges, as informed in a press release issued by the institution.

Likewise, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, former advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, shed light on the adaptability and decision-making in line with his three-box framework - the present, focusing on the skills and resources needed to succeed; the past, to be selectively forgotten; and the future, which requires active effort today, the release added.

In his address, Atul Karwal, former DG, NDRF and former director at SVP National Police Academy, highlighted the importance of professional competence, communication, and leading by example.

Additionally, Former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau Manmohan Singh, underscored the importance of empathy, ethics, and strategic foresight.

Notably, The annual fest commenced with the Sports Summit featuringi nspiring talks by celebrated kabaddi players – Sandeep Narwal and Pardeep Narwal, who shared valuable insights on resilience, teamwork, and overcoming challenges.

This was followed by the Film & Media Summit, which featured industry experts from NDTV, Sai Mehar Media, Hauterrfly, and 92.7 Big FM. During the summit, experts delved into the transformative role of media in addressing societal issues and shaping public perceptions.

Similarly, the Townhall session, led by Founder of InsuranceDekho Ankit Agrawal, focused on developing the entrepreneurial skills of students by offering concise insights into building businesses through adaptability and consumer-focused strategies and emphasizing the pivotal role of mentorship in entrepreneurial success, IIM Rohtak informed.

There was also a cultural program that featured energetic performances in singing, dance, and beat-boxing, and other signature events like EDM Night, Concert Night, and Comedy Night.