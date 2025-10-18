IIT Delhi proposes creation of 'Sri Lanka Academic and Research Hub' during PM Amarasuriya's visit

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on Friday visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and explored avenues for collaboration between the institute and Sri Lankan educational institutions. Harini Amarasuriya. (REUTERS)

Amarasuriya, who is on a three-day visit to India, met the IIT Delhi administration and visited an exhibition by students at the institute.

"My main purpose was to see how we can strengthen our collaboration. IIT Delhi has already collaborated with Sri Lankan universities. We have also set ourselves some ambitious targets in the education and IT sectors. I am looking at ways to strengthen the relationship," she told reporters after the meeting.

According to a statement issued by IIT Delhi, the institute proposed the establishment of a 'Sri Lanka Academic and Research Hub' at IIT Delhi.

During her visit, Prime Minister Amarasuriya interacted with Prof. Arvind Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi; Prof. Anil Verma, Dean of International Programmes; faculty members; international students; and startups.

Startups incubated at FITT-IIT Delhi showcased their innovations to the visiting dignitaries. CYRAN AI briefed her about the BUDDHI AI DIY Kit developed for STEM education, which enables users to learn, experience, and build AI. Cluix demonstrated its portable water quality analyser technology. The Prime Minister also witnessed various other technologies being developed at IIT Delhi's Research and Innovation Park.

Prof. Arvind Nema, Deputy Director (Operations), IIT Delhi, said the institute was honoured to host the Sri Lankan Prime Minister and her delegation and looks forward to strengthening academic and research collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions.

"The Institute already has a few students from Sri Lanka. We would like to further strengthen collaborative efforts for capacity building. Sri Lankan students are welcome to pursue Master's and PhD degrees at IIT Delhi and B.Tech. at our international campus in Abu Dhabi. A few dedicated scholarships funded by the Sri Lankan government for their students aspiring to pursue Master's and PhD degrees at IIT Delhi would be a catalyst in furthering capacity building," Prof. Nema added.

During the meeting, Prof. Anil Verma, Dean of International Programmes, presented an overview of IIT Delhi's international initiatives to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister. He proposed the creation of a 'Sri Lanka Academic and Research Hub' at IIT Delhi, which would aim to strengthen academic and research cooperation and capacity building by connecting higher education institutions in India and Sri Lanka.

Prof. Verma also briefed the Sri Lankan Prime Minister about the institute's state-of-the-art academic and research infrastructure, the cutting-edge research conducted at IIT Delhi, and its achievements in national and international rankings.