IIT Jammu aims to become a strong resource that can help solve the Indian Army's unique problems by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development, Gaur said.
IIT Jammu aims to become a strong resource that can help solve the Indian Army's unique problems by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development, Gaur said.(iitjammu.ac.in)
IIT Jammu inks MoU with Army's Northern Command

  • The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:14 AM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer represented the Headquarters Northern Command, while Director Manoj Singh Gaur signed the MoU on behalf of IIT Jammu. Major Gen Vineet Gaur, MGEME, Northern Command led the discussion and chalked the way forward for the workings of the MoU.

"The scope of the MoU includes research and product development collaborations, which will empower field units of the Northern Command (Indian Army) with the technical excellence and translational research initiatives of IIT Jammu" the official said.

IIT Jammu aims to become a strong resource that can help solve the Indian Army's unique problems by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development, Gaur said.

This collaboration will encourage innovations from the IIT community that can help the Indian Army on ground.

Gaur gave a campus tour to the representatives from the Northern Command of the Indian Army who inspected the institute's lab facilities and made encouraging comments about IIT Jammu's R&D infrastructure and academic facilities, the official said.

IIT Jammu endeavours to provide research and development expertise in the domains of surveillance, communication, cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and construction field engineering projects.

The MoU opens newer avenues of research and development for the faculty and students of IIT Jammu.

