IIT Kanpur establishes a Center of Excellence for monitoring air quality

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) established a Center of Excellence (CoE) named ATMAN (Advanced Technologies for Monitoring Air-quality iNdicators).

According to IITK, the CoE focuses on building indigenous low-cost sensor manufacturing and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to enhance air quality across urban and rural areas of the country.

According to a press release by IITK, the CoE is a step towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. It aims to translate sustainable technologies and business models into practical products and services accessible to millions globally. It also aims to address critical air quality challenges with cutting-edge technology.

“IIT Kanpur has taken significant strides in the battle against air pollution. This initiative of establishment of the Center of Excellence—ATMAN has firmly positioned the institute at the forefront of efforts to combat air pollution. Through ATMAN, IIT Kanpur is dedicated to the meticulous evaluation of health risks associated with air pollutants, as well as a comprehensive review of air quality standards," said Prof S Ganesh, Officiating Director, IIT Kanpur.

The ambient air quality monitoring of rural areas using indigenous technology AMRIT is a flagship project that will deploy a sensor ambient air quality monitor (SAAQM) network with 1,400 nodes across rural areas in Bihar and UP. This initiative is the first of its kind to monitor air quality comprehensively in these regions, where data has been limited to cities and towns. The team will work with the authorities of Bihar and UP on AMRIT to enhance air quality action in these states, mentioned the press release.

The Dynamic Hyper-local Source Apportionment (DHSA) is a cost-effective approach to source apportionment that is being pioneered in Lucknow and Kanpur in UP and will enable authorities to make decisions in their air quality action planning. The PM2.5 prediction and airshed management is a project that utilizes micro-satellite imagery, sensor-based ambient air quality networks, and machine learning to predict PM2.5 levels at finer resolutions, stated the press release.

“The CoE ATMAN has been setup to strategize and execute projects in the field of air quality with indigenous sensor manufacturing that is scalable globally. I appreciate the nurturing of Indian start-ups by this Centre. The coordination between science and government agencies is at the centre of citizens’ welfare. I take this opportunity to congratulate IIT Kanpur, the funders, and government agencies for contributing towards this endeavour," said Prof Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

“CoE ATMAN is spearheading the infusion of Indigenous Technology towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Association of State Government Departments in Bihar and UP, is helping bridge the gap in data driven Air Quality Management (AQM) policy,” said Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi, who heads the Center of Excellence (CoE).

