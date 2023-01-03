IIT Kanpur records highest IPR filing in 2022, files 107 IPRs

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has recorded highest IPR filing in 2022. This is the second time the Institute has recorded filling of highest IPR in a year. IIT Kanpur has filled 107 IPRs in the calendar year 2022.

Among the 107 IPRs filed, the different IPR prospects includes 80 patents, 23 design registrations, 2 copyrights and 1 trademark applications along with 1 US patent application.

As per the official press statement, the patents include included inventions from varied domains ranging from Nano technology to MedTech which includes several healthcare solutions such as drug delivery system based on medical plants popularly used in traditional medicine for the healing of injured & diseased bones.

Other than this, patents include an Optimized Transgene for an Ocular gene Therapy, disease modifying drug combinations for the treatment of Osteoarthritis, an electrochemical device for glucose detection, among others.

The highest number of filing of IPRs was possible with IIT’s supportive policy framework. The IP & Technology Transfer Office, IIT Kanpur has not only been working with great synergy for achieving the maximum number of IPR filing, but has also facilitated increased technology transfer transactions, and disseminating technologies from institute laboratory to the assembly line of industries in the form of products, read the official statement.

Moreover, with filing 107 IPRs, the Institute has also reached a gross a total of 917 IPRs over the period of time.