IIT Madras offers 7 upskilling courses in Banking & Finance, enrolment begins

Published on Oct 10, 2022 01:43 PM IST

IIT Madras has offered 7 upskilling courses in Banking and Finance. The courses are available for candidates who have completed their bachelor's degree.

ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras is offering seven upskilling courses for students in Banking and Financial services. The Institute’s Pravartak Foundation has already started the enrolment process in collaboration with Digital Skills Academy.

These seven courses will prepare students for a career in Mutual Funds, Equity Derivatives, Digital Banking, Securities Operations and Risk Management. As per the press release shared by the Institute, the students will also be trained to confidently handle Certification Examinations conducted by NISM, NSE, BSE and IIBF.

All students who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree or have completed a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and with a passion to excel in the BFSI domain are eligible to take these certification courses. Students who take up these certification courses will be able to write the various certification exams conducted by NISM, NSE, BSE and IIBF.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the courses can check the details on the official links- iit.infactpro.com and skillsacademy.iitm.ac.in. Each program comprises of different set of chapters and the enrolment link is also provided on the website for interested candidates to register.

Registration link here

