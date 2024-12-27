IIT Madras to collaborate with Renault Nissan Technology for talent development

Indian Institute of Technology Madras announced the decision to collaborate with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Pvt. Ltd. (Renault Nissan Tech) for Talent Development and Innovation. The collaboration also aims to create a robust framework for fostering talent development and knowledge exchange, mentioned IIT Madras.

According to the institute, the partnership will provide Internships and Placement Opportunities for IIT Madras BS Degree students, which is being actively pursued by 35,000 students.

An MoU was exchanged on November 15, 2024, at IIT Madras campus in the presence of Prof Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, Debashis Neogi, Managing Director of Renault Nissan Tech, and Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) IIT Madras, Coordinator IITM BS Degree & NPTEL along with senior delegates from Renault Nissan Tech.

“We are extremely happy to sign this MoU with Renault Nissan Tech. This is a shining example of IIT Madras’ vision to build bridges between the academic and corporate worlds. Together, Renault Nissan Tech and IIT Madras are setting a benchmark for collaboration in terms of the variety of engagements enabled. We look forward to more such engagements with the corporate sector," said Prof Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras.

“At Renault Nissan Tech, we believe that partnerships between academia and industry are pivotal for fostering innovation and nurturing future-ready talent. This MoU with IIT Madras reinforces our shared vision of creating an ecosystem that empowers students, upskills professionals, and addresses the dynamic challenges of the automotive and technology landscape. Together, we are shaping industry leaders and solutions of tomorrow," said Debashis Neogi, Managing Director, Renault Nissan Tech.

“This collaboration reflects the symbiotic relationship between academia and industry, where both partners contribute to and benefit from each other’s strengths. While Renault Nissan Tech’s support through CSR initiatives, mentorship programs, and internship opportunities enhances the learning journey of our students; IIT Madras, through its cutting-edge courses, upskills their workforce, equipping them to tackle emerging challenges," said Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, CODE, IIT Madras and Coordinator, IITM BS Degree and NPTEL.

