IIT Madras to host the 6th Shaastra Rapid FIDE Rated Chess Tournament

An International Chess Federation (FIDE)-rated Rapid Chess Tournament will be hosted by IIT Madras on March 30 and 31, 2024. The '6th Shaastra Rapid FIDE Rated Chess Tournament’ will witness the participation of six Grandmasters, sixteen International Masters, three Women Grandmasters and a Women International Master.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, more than 35 players from the institute will take part in the event.

The '6th Shaastra Rapid FIDE Rated Chess Tournament’ will witness the participation of six Grandmasters, sixteen International Masters, three Women Grandmasters and a Women International Master. Players from various countries will also participate in the event, informed IIT Madras.

“With the introduction of Sports Quota for UG admissions at IIT Madras, these events shall further reinforce our commitment to ensure holistic development of students as envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020," said Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras.

The total prize fund of the tournament is ₹5,00,000 with the first prize being ₹65,000. The tournament not only offers substantial prize funds but also attracts a diverse range of players, mentioned the press release.

“It is my pleasure to invite all participants, speakers, judges, and other stakeholders to our campus as part of the 6th edition of the tournament. I believe this two-day chess tournament will bring people together, encourage collaboration, and inspire new ideas and strategies while fostering the spirit of the game. I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the players for a challenging yet rewarding experience," said Prof Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras.

