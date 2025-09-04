Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for 7th year; IISc Bengaluru best university, research institute: MoE

PTI |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 12:42 pm IST

IIT Madras bagged the top spot in the Ministry of Education's NIRF rankings for the seventh year in a row

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras bagged the top spot in the Ministry of Education's NIRF rankings for the seventh year in a row, followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, according to officials.

IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

The rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second spot. The third and fourth positions have been bagged by Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Delhi University's Hindu College has been ranked at the top among colleges, followed by Miranda House and Hans Raj College. Kirori Mal College is at the fourth spot, while St Stephen's College has secured the fifth position.

IISc Bengaluru is the top-ranked research institution, followed by IIT Madras.

Among open universities, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is at the top spot, followed by Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.

