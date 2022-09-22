Home / Education / News / IIT Mandi launches free skill development courses, registration begins

IIT Mandi launches free skill development courses, registration begins

news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 03:29 PM IST

IIT Mandi has launched free skill development courses under HPKVN scheme. The registration have started at official website iitmandi.ac.in.

IIT Mandi launches free skill development courses, registration begins(HT File)
IIT Mandi launches free skill development courses, registration begins(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, India has launched free skill development courses. These courses will help candidates to enhance their abilities from industrial, academic, and research perspectives. The registration for these courses which range from basic to advanced levels have started. Candidates can apply for the courses through the official site of IIT Mandi at iitmandi.ac.in.

The five different short courses have been launched under Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam or HPKVN scheme. The duration of the course will be for one month and the registration is free of cost. The Institute will also provide free food, accommodation, and teaching material.

The course is open to motivated IT, diploma engineers, engineering students, practicing/working engineers, Post Graduates and Ph.D. level students, teachers/faculty members of technical institutions of Himachal Pradesh who are having a strong willingness to excel in their scientific and engineering research pursuits, read the press statement. The courses are given below.

  1. Hands-On Course on Embedded Systems
  2. Model Predictive Control for Industrial Systems
  3. Hands-On Training of Computational Fluid Dynamics
  4. Finite Element Modelling for Engineering
  5. Hands-On Course on Product Design and Manufacturing

Direct link to register online 

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit mandi education news
iit mandi education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out