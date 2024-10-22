IMT Ghaziabad hosts convocation ceremony for Class of 2024, certificates conferred to more than 670 graduates

IMT Ghaziabad hosted its annual convocation ceremony for the Class of 2024 on October 19, 2024, marking the achievements and academic excellence of the graduates. IMT Ghaziabad hosted its convocation ceremony for Class of 2024 wherein certificates were conferred to more than 670 graduates.

During the ceremony, certificates were conferred to more than 670 graduates from the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs, PGDM ExP, and PGDM Part-Time programs, the institution informed in a press statement.

The event brought together students, faculty members, as well as dignitaries.

Among those present on the occasion was the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India Limited Suresh Narayanan, who shared valuable insights with the audience based on his extensive experience in the corporate world.

Addressing the graduates, Narayanan reflected on the ‘7 Cs of leadership’ - clarity, competence, credibility, courage, concentration, creativity, and compassion.

“Leadership requires courage, especially in times of crisis. Lead with compassion and strive to balance empathy with your organizational goals. The future is yours to shape; approach it with the values you have cultivated here,” the Nestlé India Limited CMD advised the students.

Kamal Nath, President and Chief Mentor of IMT Ghaziabad, emphasised that the role of a leader should be rooted in collaboration and teamwork, always striving for the greater good.

IMT Ghaziabad Director Dr. Vishal Talwar welcomed the gathering and elaborated on the imperative role of graduates as change agents in a rapidly evolving world, urging them to take responsibility within their organisations and society.

Meanwhile, IMT Ghaziabad honoured its alumni during the ceremony for their exceptional accomplishments.

The Distinguished Alumnus Award was presented to Neelendra Singh (Batch of

1999), the Managing Director/GM at Adidas India, who encouraged graduates to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and take risks in their careers.

Likewise, the Young Alumnus Achievers Award was awarded to Vaibhav Vijay Tambe (Batch of 2010), CEO of Transbank, and Ashutosh Burnwal (Batch of 2012), CEO of Buddy4Study, for their innovation and resilience.