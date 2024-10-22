Pursue a career in design: BITS Design School opens admissions for ‘Bachelor of Design’ programme, check details here

BITS Design School (BITSDES) has opened admissions to the second cohort of its 4-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme from Monday, October 21., 2024. Applications open at BITS Design School for 4-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme.

The admission process will conclude on January 31, 2025.

Notably, the Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme follows a humanity centred design approach, offering five pathways - Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UX/UI), Design Research and Insights, Experience Design, and Visual Design.

A press release issued by the institution informed that applicants will need to provide scores of either NID‑DAT Prelims, UCEED, or the BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT) to be selected for the course.

The BITSDAT test is scheduled between March 31 and April 5, 2025, while the test scores will be declared by April 14, 2025.

Following this, the portfolio evaluation round will be conducted between April 21 and April 28, 2025, and online interviews between May 2 to May 12, 2025.

Nandita Abraham, the dean of BITS Design School, highlighted that the institution seeks to build a diverse and talented cohort that can take forward its philosophy of design as a trans-disciplinary endeavour.

“The strong industry connections and entrepreneurial culture that comes from the BITS Pilani legacy nurtured over 60 years will be pivotal in realising our vision and in shaping our students’ careers,” she said.

It may also be mentioned here that the BITS Design School’s advisory board boasts of celebrated design leaders which has already helped it make a mark in the design space with industry engagements and collaborations.

Some of these include the Don Norman tour in Bengaluru (in partnership with DesignUp), at Pune (with Association of Designers India), and in Delhi (with Lopez Design).

Furthermore, the school also hosted the Care-Value-Place conference, curated by John Thackara at its Mumbai campus in collaboration with RMIT, Melbourne.

Additionally, the school has a collaboration with Aalto University for curriculum design and annual review, and free mover student exchanges.

BITS Design School also a a collaboration with Arizona State University aimed at engaging student and faculty exchange, joint research programmes, and projects.

For more information, visit the official website of BITS Design School.