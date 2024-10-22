UP DElEd 2024: Last date to apply today at updeled.gov.in

The online application process for Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) admission 2024 will end today, October 22. Candidates who are yet to apply for UP EElEd 2024 can submit their application forms at updeled.gov.in. UP DElEd 2024: Registration ends today at updeled.gov.in

The application window for UP DElEd 2024 was reopened on October 16. As per the official notice, the last date to pay the application fee is October 23 and the deadline for taking printout of the application form is October 25.

UP DElEd 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in.

Click on the UP DElEd registration link available on the home page.

Read the instructions and complete part 1 – candidate registration.

Pay the fee and print your receipt

Complete the second part – submit your registration

Upload scanned photo and signature

Download the completed application form. ed.

The application fee for UP DElEd 2024 is ₹700 for general and OBC category candidates. The fee is ₹500 for SC and ST candidates, and ₹200 for PwD candidates.

The UP DElEd state merit list will be prepared based on the percentage of marks in high school, intermediate and graduation examinations.

There will be no application form correction window. Candidates have been asked to read and verify the information provided by them carefully before submitting the application form.

The application forms will be considered complete only after the application fee is submitted. Once the bank confirms the payment, candidates are allowed to proceed to the next step and print out the application form.

Reserved category candidates from states/UTs other than Uttar Pradesh will be considered as unreserved category candidates.

The counselling is being conducted for 2,33,350 DElEd seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Last year, 3,36,187 candidates applied for admission to 2,33,350 DElEd seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, only 1,63,250 candidates completed the admission process.