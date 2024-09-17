UP DElEd Admission 2024: Registration begins tomorrow at updeled.gov.in, important points to remember before applying

UP DElEd Admission 2024: The online registration process for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) in Uttar Pradesh will begin tomorrow, September 18. Eligible candidates can apply for it up to October 9 at updeled.gov.in. The application fee can be paid up to October 10. UP DElEd Admission 2024: Registration begins tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

This year, the counselling will be held for 2,33,350 DElEd seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The first phase of online counselling for registered candidates will be from October 17 to October 30, and the admission process will be completed by November 13.

The second phase will be from November 20 to December 10 and the admission process will be completed by 10.

Training of admitted candidates will begin on December 12.

Before applying for UP DElEd admission, here are a few important points to remember:

There will be no window to edit the UP DElEd 2024 application form. Candidates have been asked to carefully read and confirm the information provided before submitting the form. The application will be considered completed only after the payment of the application fee. After the bank confirms the payment, candidates will be able to complete the next step and print out the form. Candidates have been asked to read the instructions given on the official website carefully before applying for the test. All candidates outside Uttar Pradesh will be considered unreserved, even if they belong to reserved categories in their home states.

The application fee of UP DElEd 2024 is ₹700 for general and OBC category candidates. For Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Cast (SC) candidates, the fee is ₹500 and for PwD candidates, the application fee is ₹200.

Last year, 3,36,187 candidates applied for admission to 2,33,350 DElEd seats in Uttar Pradesh, of which 10,600 seats were in 67 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and 2,22,750 seats were in 2,974 private colleges. However, only 1,63,250 candidates completed the admission process.